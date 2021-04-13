Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.40.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
