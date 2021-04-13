Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.40.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

