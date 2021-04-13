DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,448 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,337.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,371 shares of company stock worth $10,460,376. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.05 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

