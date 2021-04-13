DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $769,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of HYFM opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

