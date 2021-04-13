Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDEIY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.