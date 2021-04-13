BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.80.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.