BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.80.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus, and/or to directly inhibit tumours to treat various types of cancer.

