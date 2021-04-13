CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

