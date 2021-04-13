Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

