DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,400 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.04.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

