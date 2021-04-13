Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Destinations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after buying an additional 182,710 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth about $66,106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 105,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 147,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of WYND opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -536.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

