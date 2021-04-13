DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Rexnord worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE RXN opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

