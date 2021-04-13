Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,823 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $139.34.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

