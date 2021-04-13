Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 120,752 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,752 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.