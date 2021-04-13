Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $32.83 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,552 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $32,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,540,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

