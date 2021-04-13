Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $86,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

