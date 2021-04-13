Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,001 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of MYR Group worth $83,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,083 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

