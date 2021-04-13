B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $223,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Markel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,164.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,183.77 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,190.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,040.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

