Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $41,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

