5,521 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after buying an additional 517,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 158,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

