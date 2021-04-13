B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 74,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

