3,304 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $7,017,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at $6,188,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 28,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

