Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $868,000 Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

