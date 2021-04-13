Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,300 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth about $1,473,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRUB opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $352,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,138 shares of company stock worth $833,241. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

