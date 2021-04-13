Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,216 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $13,547,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 642,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 232,890 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.79.

NYSE IR opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

