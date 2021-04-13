Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $39,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

