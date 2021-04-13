Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,743 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $35,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $245.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $246.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

