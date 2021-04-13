Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $33,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

