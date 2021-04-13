iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

