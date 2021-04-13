Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,975 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.