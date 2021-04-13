Eaton Vance Management Purchases 12,658 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 360.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after acquiring an additional 425,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $187.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

