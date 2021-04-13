ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

