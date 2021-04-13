Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,003,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Yamana Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Yamana Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yamana Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 844,553 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

