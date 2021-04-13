Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.