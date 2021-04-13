Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

