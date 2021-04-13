Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Up 233.1% in March

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

