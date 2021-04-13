TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $305.94

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305.94 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 33912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.50 ($3.87).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 235.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.