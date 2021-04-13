Norges Bank Takes $78.40 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,285,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,403,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

