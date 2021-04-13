UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,651 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $210.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

