Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

