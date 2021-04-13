UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Churchill Downs worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

CHDN stock opened at $217.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

