Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $222.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

