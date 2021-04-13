Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $59.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Radius Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

RDUS stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

