JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

