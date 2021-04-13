623,090 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 623,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,886,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Alteryx by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.19, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $576,547.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,390 shares of company stock worth $11,406,993 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

