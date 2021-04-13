Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF opened at $4,085.04 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,291.04 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,852.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,043.53.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

