856,429 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 856,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,734,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock worth $163,263,822. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNLI opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The company had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

