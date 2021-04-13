UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,096 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $23,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $3,499,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

