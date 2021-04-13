UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Everbridge worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $133.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

