UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.