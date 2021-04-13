556,892 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 556,892 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,702,000. Norges Bank owned 0.47% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,128 shares of company stock worth $17,439,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

