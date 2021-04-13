Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMP. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

